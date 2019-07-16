Ninth annual Running for a Stronger and Healthier Navajo Nation kicks off

The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program kicked off its annual Running for a Stronger and Healthier Navajo Nation July 8 in Ramah, New Mexico. The program hosts runs across the Navajo Nation to help promote healthy lifestyles, diabetes prevention and to bring awareness to obesity, cancer and chronic diseases.
