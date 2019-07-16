Little Colorado Medical welcomes new staff

Dr. Julie Williams and family nurse practitioners Allison Taranto and Emma Gibbs were recently welcomed to Little Colorado Medical Center (LCMC). The introduction is part of an ongoing collaboration between the city of Winslow and the LCMC.
