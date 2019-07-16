Community informatoin: Rumble on the Rim celebrates indigenous connections to the Grand Canyon

Ed Kabotie looks over the rim of the Grand Canyon. Kabotie is putting on an event called Rumble on the Rim, which will raise awareness of the plight of the indigenous people of the Colorado Plateau. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Weatherby)

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2019 1:02 p.m.

    • The Grand Canyon is an ageless wonder of the world. Though 2019 marks the Grand Canyon’s centennial as a national park, it has been home to indigenous people for millennia.

    In response to the park’s anniversary, Rumble on the Rim will take place at the Shrine Of The Ages at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park July 27 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    The event will combine presentations and performances that collectively tell an indigenous history of Grand Canyon.

    Speakers and performers include Vernon Masayesva, Ed Kabotie and Tha ‘Yoties, The Antelope Track Dance Group (Hopi), Davona Blackhorse, Havasupai Guardians of Grand Canyon, Havasupai Youth Ram dancers, Grammy nominee Radmilla Cody, Save the Confluence, Ryon Polequaptewa, World Champion Hoop Dancer, Derrick Davis and live art by Jerrel Singer.

    In addition to the presentations, guest artists from the Rumble Arts Collective will be demonstrating and showing their art at the show.

    Rumble on the Rim is an all ages event open to the public without additional cost to visitors of Grand Canyon National Park as room allows. 774.6514.

