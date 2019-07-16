Around the Rez: week of July 17

Indigenous Film Festival July 24-28 in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Red Screen Film Festival: Celebrating Indigenous World Cinema is a new film festival showcasing, celebrating, and promoting the work of local and international Indigenous filmmakers to create a greater understanding of Indigenous cultures and their contemporary artistic expressions. Films being screened at Harkins Theater in Flagstaff with additioanl talk at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Tickets are free, space is limited.

More information is available at https://www.redscreenfilmfestival.org/. Ed. note: See front page story for more.

Know your rights community forum PSA July 24 in Winslow

The Winslow Citizens Liaison Committee and the Winslow Police Department invite you to attend a community forum night July 24.

The topic is ‘Know Your Rights.’ There will be an informative discussion about Citizen Rights and Responsibilities and the Law. If you have ever been pulled over, stopped by the police, do you know your rights and your responsibility?

You have the right to know. July 24 at 6 p.m. Location: Chamber of Commerce/Winslow Community Center in the Old Hubble Building at 523 W. Second Street, Winslow, Arizona.

You can also watch live On Facebook via Winslow Police Department Facebook Page.

Be informed about local resources regarding legal complaints, your citizen rights and more.

Join Us. All are welcome.

More information is available by calling Kelleen Haney at the Winslow Police Department at (928) 289-1447

Annual Singspiration Aug. 10 in Leupp

The David and Gordy families are sponsoring the annual memorial Singspiration at Grand Falls Bible Church Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. (MST). The church, pastored by Bill David, is one mile north of Leupp Road, east of the Navajo Reservation line. More information is available by calling (928) 699-3513.

Central Agency Fair Aug. 19-25 in Chinle

The Central Agency Fair is being held August 19-25, in Chinle, Arizona. The CAF Committee will be meeting at the following dates amd locations in Chinle through the month of July: July 10 at 10 a.m. at Chinle Nursing Home; July 11 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird; and July 18 at 10 a.m. at Chinle Nursing Home.

Western Navajo/Hopi camp meetings for July

Western Navajo Bible Fellowship released its July 2019 camp meeting dates for the Western Navajo and Hopi nations.

July 10-13 — Red Lake Bible Church, starts in evenings on Wednesday and Thursday, noon on FRiday and all day Saturday.

July 10-14 — Hopi Christian, located in Polacca, across the wash and windmill -- all day events.

July 12-13 — West Canyon Diablo, located south of Leupp at FRankie and Louise George residence, starts at 6 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.

July 19-20 — Tsah Bii Kin Community Church in Inscription House area. Times not listed.

July 20-27 — Navajo Family Bible conference at El Nathan family camp site, 3910 E. El Paso Drive, north of Flagstaff Mall. Times not listed.

More information about specific speakers, times or other information is available by calling WNBF at 928-209-3800.