Winslow's residents and visitors celebrate Fourth of July holiday

For 50 plus years, Dan Simmonds has organized and arranged payment for a massive display for Winslow’s Fourth of July. This year was no exception. The fireworks show lasted 45 minutes. Simmonds said he ordered the fireworks six months in advance. The total cost of the fireworks and insurance was $13,450. The money is raised from contributions by Winslow residents. In addition to ordering, Simmonds trains volunteers in fire safety and safe lighting procedures. There are about 20 people assisting him before, during and after the pyrotechnics.