Winslow Bulldogs face crucial tests early

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldog football team has been working this summer to prepare for the coming season.

Coach Brandon Guzman knows the team will need to get some wins at the start of the season as those games may tell whether the Bulldogs will make the playoffs or not.

Their first game will be Aug. 23 at Lakeside against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets. Blue Ridge is usually a tough opponent and this may be a crucial opening day opponent. In fact, it may be the most important game of the year, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

That is followed by two home games against Monument Valley and Page. Many think that the Bulldogs will win both of these games, but not easily, especially because the Page Sand Devils are a fast-improving team.

The second road game is at Chinle and this could be a dangerous team, although there is reason to expect the Bulldogs to win.

The Tanque Verde Hawks will come from Tucson and be an interesting and important opponent for the Bulldogs — this could be an important and hard to predict game.

The Tuba City Warriors will host the Bulldogs in a game Winslow cannot afford to lose and make the playoffs.

Entering October, the Bulldogs will host the always tough Show Low Cougars in a game likely to be crucial for both teams, who are both possible playoff teams. That game will be followed by a trip to Holbrook to meet the Roadrunners in another game the Bulldogs can’t afford to lose.

After a week off, the Bulldogs will host the Payson Longhorns in what could be a very important game for both teams.

The final regular season game will be at Snowflake against the always tough Lobos with both teams being possible playoff teams and possibly needing this win to get into the playoffs.

This looks like a very interesting season for the Bulldogs and they will be looking for fan support both at home and on the road. Fans could make the difference at both home and away games.