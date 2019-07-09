Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair July 20

WINSLOW, Ariz. — If you’ve ever wondered about that old family heirloom, find out about it at the Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair.

The Old Trails Museum will host the fourth annual fair July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winslow Visitors Center/Hubbell Trading Post, 523 West 2nd Street.

Sean Morton of Morton Appraisals in Scottsdale is bringing his expertise back to Winslow to offer verbal appraisals (not in writing) of objects including (but not limited to): paintings, prints, and sculpture from the 17th century to the modern; silver, porcelain, crystal, art glass, and pottery; antique furniture, clocks, and jewelry; manuscripts and signatures; and Asian art and Native American arts and crafts. (No guns, coins, or stamps will be appraised.)

Attendance is limited, so schedule your one-on-one appointment with Morton by calling the Old Trails Museum at (928) 289-5861 by July 18. The charge for the first item is $15 and the second is $5 — an excellent value versus the cost of a private appraisal.

Born in Phoenix and raised around antiques, Morton formed Morton Appraisals in Scottsdale in 1993. As a certified and licensed appraiser, he provides advice and fair market appraisals to individuals, estates, companies, and public institutions. He regularly appears on PBS’s Arizona Collectables, which airs on Channel 8 on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m.

The Old Trails Museum presents the Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair as a service to the community; the event is not a fundraiser and the charge is only to cover the museum’s costs.

