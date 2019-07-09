Tuba City, Kayenta and Window Rock celebrate Independence Day across Navajo Nation

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — On July 4, Navajo Nation President Nez joined thousands of families and visitors at the Tuba City Independence Day Celebration in Tuba City, Arizona.

Photo Gallery Tuba City, Kayenta And Window Rock Celebrate Fourth Of July The Navajo Nation enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations throughout the nation including Tuba City, Kayenta and Window Rock. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President)

“It is wonderful to see families and community members coming together during the holiday celebration” Nez said.

The Office of the President and Vice President also sponsored the Office of Diné Youth Family Games that included a relay race, jousting, tug-a-war, wheel barrel race and a bubble ball battle during the celebration.

Celebrations included family games, vendors, dance contest, a volleyball tournament, hotdog eating contest, a cookout, entertainment and a firework show.

“During the Fourth of July holiday week end, we encourage our Navajo citizens to ‘Buy Navajo, Buy Local.’ There are many holiday celebrations throughout the Nation and we encourage our People to participate and support your local communities’ economy,” Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer administration also attended Fourth of July celebrations across the Navajo Nation including Kayenta and Window Rock.