Photo hightlights: Winslow celebrates freedom July 4

Winslow’s Freedom Fest was a daylong event with food, art, face painting and promotional giveaways. There was a patriotic parade for children and their vehicles. The Winslow Fire Department supplied rain for the kids to cool off and fire truck access for horn honking.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.