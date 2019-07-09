Photo highlights: Winslow Farmer’s Market

The first Farmer’s Market was held at the Winslow Visitor Center June 29. News about the new location for the market in upcoming weeks is on Winslow AZ News Facebook page. Three farmers displayed their wares. Top: Linda Mansfield with pure skin care and homemade vinegar and pickled vegetables. Bottom from left: Jarvis Kerr with information on repurposing junk and Linda Chambers with herbs.
