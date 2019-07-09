Photo highlights: Timothy and his enchanted garden

Timothy, an artist, moved to a small house in Winslow from Holbrook in November 2018. Shortly after he moved to Winslow, his front yard began to take on an enchanting look with colorful assemblies and decorations. By June 2019, the outdoor showplace was looking put together. Timothy said he has studied construction, drafting and other disciplines and moved around over the years and spent time most recently in Holbrook and Winslow. “I’m having some memory loss, but keep busy with my enchanted yard and jig saw puzzles,” he said. “I’m amazed at how many people say hello, wave and even stop to donate items. I’m happy with my home in Winslow.”