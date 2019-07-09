Around the Rez: week of July 10

Know Your Rights Community Forum PSA

The Winslow Citizens Liaison Committee and the Winslow Police Department invite you to attend a community forum night

July 24. The topic is 'Know Your Rights.' There will be an informative discussion about Citizen Rights and Responsibilities and the Law. If you have ever been pulled over, stopped by the police, do you know your rights and your responsibility?

You have the right to know.

July 24 at 6 p.m.

Location: Chamber of Commerce/Winslow Community Center in the Old Hubble Building

At 523 W. Second Street, Winslow, Arizona.

You can also watch live On Facebook via Winslow Police Department Facebook Page.

Be informed about local resources regarding legal complaints, your citizen rights and more.

Join Us.

All are welcome.

More information is available by calling Kelleen Haney at the Winslow Police Department at (928) 289-1447

Annual singspiration Aug. 10 in Leupp

The David and Gordy families are sponsoring the annual memorial singspiration at Grand Falls Bible Church Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. (MST). The church, pastored by Bill David, is one mile north of Leupp Road, east of the Navajo Reservation line. More information is available by calling (928) 699-3513.

Central Agency Fair Aug. 19-25 in Chinle

The Central Agency Fair is being held August 19-25, in Chinle, Arizona. The CAF Committee will be meeting at the following dates amd locations in Chinle through the month of July: July 10 at 10 a.m. at Chinle Nursing Home; July 11 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird; and July 18 at 10 a.m. at Chinle Nursing Home.

Western Navajo/Hopi camp meetings for July

Western Navajo Bible Fellowship released its July 2019 camp meeting dates for the Western Navajo and Hopi nations.

July 10-13 — Red Lake Bible Church, starts in evenings on Wednesday and Thursday, noon on FRiday and all day Saturday.

July 10-14 — Hopi Christian, located in Polacca, across the wash and windmill -- all day events.

July 12-13 — West Canyon Diablo, located south of Leupp at FRankie and Louise George residence, starts at 6 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.

July 19-20 — Tsah Bii Kin Community Church in Inscription House area. Times not listed.

July 20-27 — Navajo Family Bible conference at El Nathan family camp site, 3910 E. El Paso Drive, north of Flagstaff Mall. Times not listed.

More information about specific speakers, times or other information is available by calling WNBF at 928-209-3800.

Ground breaking at Shiprock Wellness Center July 17

The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program invites you to the Shiprock Wellness Center Ground Breaking Ceremony, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shipwreck, New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program is a federally funded program to promote diabetes prevention through nutrition education and physical activity on the Navajo Nation and surrounding communities.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards are required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174 or (928) 206-6095.



The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com