Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee visits Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer along with the first and second ladies of the Nation, welcomed Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Deputy Treasurer Mark Swenson to the Navajo Nation July 1. This was Yee and Swenson’s first time visiting the Navajo Nation since they took office in January.

The Office of the State Treasurer is responsible for the banking and investment management duties for the state and providing investment services to local governments.

As part of the visit, Yee and Swenson joined Lizer, First Lady Nez and Second Lady Lizer at the Ft. Defiance Senior Center to promote financial literacy among elderly people, which is one of the top priorities for the Office of the First and Second Lady and the Treasurer’s Office.

“Financial education is particularly important for our elders who live on fixed income budgets. We need to encourage our elders to begin making incremental improvements toward financial security, through benefits and improved spending and saving practices,” said First Lady Nez. “As leaders, we need to provide financial education and resources for our Navajo elders and youth.”

“My visit to the Fort Defiance Senior’s Center is one I will never forget. We need to engage our aging population in every corner of Arizona in their unique needs. It was a pleasure to have collaborated with First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer to address the need for financial literacy,” Yee said.

The visit also included a meeting with Vice President Lizer and Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie to discuss possible partnerships to promote the “Buy Navajo, Buy Local” initiative with Yee and Swenson.

Vice President Lizer referenced the large percentage of Navajo citizens who spend their earned income outside of the Navajo Nation, and the need to change the mindsets of the people to begin supporting the local economy and Navajo entrepreneurs. They also had the opportunity to discuss partnerships, opportunity zone designations, land statuses, development challenges, small business support, and investment opportunities.

“On behalf of the Administration, we extend our appreciation to Treasurer Yee and Deputy Treasurer Swenson for visiting the Navajo Nation. We look forward to building upon the partnership that has developed,” Lizer said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President