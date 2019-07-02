Winslow School District provides summer food program

Throughout the summer, children under the age of 18 have access to free lunch and breakfast, provided by the Winslow School District. School busses are stocked with food and drink and stop at various Winslow locations. On June 24, children picked up breakfast and sack lunches, which they could eat on the bus or take home for convenience. “My route is on the south side of Winslow,” said Debi, the bus driver on a lunch run at Kachina Village. Kachina Village is the first stop, followed by the South Side area and the outdoor pool. The program runs throughout the summer until school starts, at which time there is free breakfast and lunches at each school in the district.