Winslow Council approves 2019/2020 budget

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met June 25 as the Winslow Public Housing Authority prior to their regular council meeting.

During the council meeting they approved three resolutions, for the write off of tenant accounts, the utility allowance schedules for 2019 and the 2019/2020 operating budget.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of four items, the check register, minutes of the June 11 council meeting and a resolution adopting a pension funding policy.

The first of three consideration and action items was a request to waive peddlers’ vendor fees for the Clear Creek Days event which was granted. The second was a public hearing and citizen input for the final budget for fiscal year 2019/2020 in which no one spoke.

The third item was a public hearing and citizen input for the estimated tax levy in which no one spoke.

The council held a special meeting after its regular meeting to discuss and adopted a resolution approving and adopting the 2019/2020 budget.