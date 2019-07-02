Quilt Camp offers new skills for youth

It was a two hour window for kids to get expert assistance on a modern sewing machine June 25 at the Winslow Visitor Center, where some of the “Material Girls” from the Winslow Quilt Guild offered sewing training. Above: Sue Hancock gives Sarah sewing tips.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.