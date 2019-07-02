New officers step in for WInslow Rotary

On June 26, a new president and secretary-treasurer were introduced for the Winslow Rotary Club. New officer duties began July 1. Outgoing President Elias Jouen (right) was replaced by Kevin Coolidge and the new secretary-treasurer is Oliva Todd (left). Winslow Rotary is a community service organization with a particular emphasis on helping local children.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.