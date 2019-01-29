Navajo president applauds end to federal shutdown

WINDOW ROCK — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer was pleased with the Jan. 25 announcement from President Donald Trump to end to the longest federal government shutdown in history on a temporary basis, through a stopgap funding measure to fund the government through Feb. 15.

“Through the leadership of the Nez-Lizer administration and the 24th Navajo Nation Council, we have been reaching out to our Congressional leaders and others to demand an end to the shutdown due to the increasing impacts on our people, so we are pleased with today’s announcement,” said Nez. “Even with today’s announcement, we will continue calling on President Trump and Congress to fully fund the government and end the cycle of continuing resolutions that get us from one deadline to the next.”

“The Navajo Nation along with other Indian tribes must continue reminding the federal government of their trust and treaty obligationsto provide services such as healthcare, education, and public safety even in times of a government shutdown.” said Lizer.

Since the shutdown began Dec. 22, it has affected contracted Indian Health Service employees, certain services provided through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and schools that rely on Bureau of Indian Education staff for certain administrative services, such as human resources and technical assistance.

Stopgap funding measures impact critical governmental services for Navajo citizens, but without long-term appropriations these services will continue to suffer, according to Nez.

The Nez-Lizer administration will continue to closely monitor the details surroundingthe agreement to end the shutdown and any potential impacts to the Navajo Nation.

“We will proceed carefully and work diligently to prevent any detrimental effects to our programs and our Navajo citizens,” added Nez.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President