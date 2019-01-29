Navajo council members meet with New Mexico governor

Members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council met with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Cabinet Secretary designee for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department Lynn Trujillo Jan. 22. Council members had the opportunity to meet with state lawmakers to discuss education, impact aid, capital outlay projects and utility infrastructure.
