Female wrestlers compete in own division in Winslow

Winslow High School held an AIA Section I Division IV girls wrestling match Jan. 26. In the first year they were able to wrestle in a girls division, the matches were Monument Valley, 39 points; Chinle, 32 points; Camp Verde, 16 points; Mingus Union, 16 points; Page, 16 points; Tuba City, 12 points; Ganado, 10 points; Chino Valley, 7 points; Pinon, 7 points; Winslow, 7 points and Hopi 4 points.
