Bulldogs basketball teams improve records

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School varsity basketball teams had two games each last week with the boys and girls teams beating their rival, the Snowflake Lobos.

On Jan. 22, the girls won their game 49-32 and the boys prevailed 75-60.



On Jan. 25, the Lady Bulldogs hosted Show Low and came from eight points behind in the final quarter to win the game 44-42.



The Bulldogs broke up a close half-time game on their way to a 70-59 victory over the Show Low Cougars.

The Lady Bulldogs improved their record to 17-4, while Snowflake fell to 7-13 and Show Low to 14-11.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 17-4 while dropping Snowflake to 8-11 and Show Low to 15-9.

In their 70-59 win over Show Low, the Winslow Bulldogs led 18-16 after the first quarter and had a one-point 31-30 lead at the half. They opened a commanding 51-36 lead in the third quarter.



Terrell Young led all scorers with 22 points for the Bulldogs. Elias Stewart and Zach Wagner with 14 points each and Darius James with 13.

Aahron Villalba led Show Low with 15 points, Thadeus Carlyon with 14 points and Colton McGinnis with 11 points.

In their 75-60 win over Snowflake, the Bulldogs led 18-10 after the first quarter, 37-30 at the half and 56-47 going into the final period.

Dustin Richard led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs. Darius James had 19 points, Young had 17 and Wagner scored 12.

Trever Willis led Snowflake with 16 points and Stewart West had 14 points

In their 49-32 win over Snowflake, the Lady Bulldogs led 15-6 after the first quarter, 26-15 at the half and 38-17 going into the final period.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kylie Begay with 12 points. Justine Butterfield was also in double figures with 10 points and Onajae had nine points.

Kaylee Coplan led Snowflake with eight points.

In their dramatic comeback 44-42 victory over Show Low, Butterfield stole the ball with just seconds remaining to erase an eight point deficit earlier in the period.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter and Winslow led 22-15 at the half, but Show Low had taken a 29-28 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Butterfield led Winslow with 12 points and Brianna Little and Andrea Willeto were in double figures with 10 points each for the Lady Bulldogs.

Cody Watson led all scorers with 16 points for Show Low with Laura Ellsworth also in double figures with 11 points.

Both teams will play in Holbrook Jan. 29 and host Payson Jan. 30.