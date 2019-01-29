Around the Rez: week of Jan. 30

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

Parent conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

Parent Conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics cover traditional and modern child rearing, positive parenting and the importance of home and educational values. More information is available by calling (928) 672-2335.

Set in stone but not in meaning presentation Feb. 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society presents ‘Set in Stone but not in meaning: Southwestern Indian Rock Art, with archaeologist Allen Dart. The talk will take place Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd.

Ancient Indian pictographs (rock paintings) and petroglyphs (symbols carved or pecked on rocks) are claimed by some to be forms of writing for which meanings are known. However, are such claims supported by archaeology or by Native Americans themselves? Dart will discuss how even the same rock art symbol may be interpreted differently from popular, scientific and modern Native American perspectives.

The presentation is made possible through a grant from Arizona Humanities.

Oh Shi Heart Bazaar and Winter stories even Feb. 7 in Navajo Mountain, Utah

The Naatsis’aan Community School in Navajo Mountain, Utah will be hosting a Oh Shi Heart Bazaar and Winter Stories event Feb. 7 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Open to the general public. All arts and craft vendors are welcome. More information is available by calling (928) 672-2335.