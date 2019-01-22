Winslow hosts Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 18-19

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School wrestling team hosted the Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 18-19.
More than 40 wrestling teams participated in the event including teams from Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.
Winslow wrestlers competed with wrestlers from as close as Joseph City and Holbrook and as far away as Dove Creek, Colorado, Las Vegas, Nevada, Aztec, New Mexico and Whitehorse, Utah. Schools as large as Mesa and Westwood, and as small as Joseph City and Mogollon, were in Winslow to match their skills.
The Bulldog wrestlers include seniors Michael Densmore and Seth Hernandez; juniors Max Lugo, Mateo Vargas, Landon Shorty and Kyle Lavine; sophomores R. J. Caldera and Chris Curnutte; and freshmen Max Foy, Izaiah Cordova, Rory Lassiter, Gage Thomas and Patrick Romero.
The junior varsity included Maliyah Chee, Riley Davila, Kyler Charley, Cylis Gonzalez, Izaak Padilla and Zach Bortz. The managers are Ashleigh Hatch and Heather Hatch.
The Bulldogs will participate in the Mogollon Wrestling Invitational Jan. 25 and 26. Winslow will host the Division IV tournament Feb. 1 and participate in the Arizona State tournament at Prescott Valley Feb. 7 and 8.
