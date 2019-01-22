Winslow hosts Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 18-19

The Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament was held Jan. 18-19 at Winslow High School. Forty schools entered the tournament with full complements of athletes in all weight classes. The top five winners in order of points were: Aztec, New Mexico; Chino Valley, Arizona; Mountain View, Marana, Arizona; Basha, Arizona and Mesa, Arizona. All results can be found at trackwrestling.com. Winslow ranked No. 22 among all the teams. Winslow’s Mike Densmore (middle) took first place in the 170-pound division. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament was held Jan. 18-19 at Winslow High School. Forty schools entered the tournament with full complements of athletes in all weight classes. The top five winners in order of points were: Aztec, New Mexico; Chino Valley, Arizona; Mountain View, Marana, Arizona; Basha, Arizona and Mesa, Arizona. All results can be found at trackwrestling.com. Winslow ranked No. 22 among all the teams. Winslow’s Mike Densmore (middle) took first place in the 170-pound division. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: January 22, 2019 2:06 p.m.

    • WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School wrestling team hosted the Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 18-19.

    More than 40 wrestling teams participated in the event including teams from Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

    Winslow wrestlers competed with wrestlers from as close as Joseph City and Holbrook and as far away as Dove Creek, Colorado, Las Vegas, Nevada, Aztec, New Mexico and Whitehorse, Utah. Schools as large as Mesa and Westwood, and as small as Joseph City and Mogollon, were in Winslow to match their skills.

    The Bulldog wrestlers include seniors Michael Densmore and Seth Hernandez; juniors Max Lugo, Mateo Vargas, Landon Shorty and Kyle Lavine; sophomores R. J. Caldera and Chris Curnutte; and freshmen Max Foy, Izaiah Cordova, Rory Lassiter, Gage Thomas and Patrick Romero.

    The junior varsity included Maliyah Chee, Riley Davila, Kyler Charley, Cylis Gonzalez, Izaak Padilla and Zach Bortz. The managers are Ashleigh Hatch and Heather Hatch.

    The Bulldogs will participate in the Mogollon Wrestling Invitational Jan. 25 and 26. Winslow will host the Division IV tournament Feb. 1 and participate in the Arizona State tournament at Prescott Valley Feb. 7 and 8.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ