Winslow Bulldogs win three, Lady Bulldogs lose two in last week's basketball action

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow boys’ basketball team had a good week winning all three of their games, two of them on the road, while the Winslow girls lost two of their three games.

Both teams are likely playoff bound.

The wins improved the Winslow Bulldogs record to 18-2 for the season.

The Bulldogs defeated the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 75-69 in Winslow Jan. 16. They went to Tuba City Jan. 18 and beat the Warriors 75-49. On Jan. 19, the Bulldogs were in Kayenta, where they beat the Monument Valley Mustangs 73-54.

In their 75-69 win over Blue Ridge, the Bulldogs and Yellowjackets were tied at 19 after the first quarter, but Winslow led 36-32 at the half and 58-52 after three quarters. Winslow was led by Zach Wagner with 22 points. Elias Stewart with 19 points and Darius James with 13 were also in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Corey Endfield led all scorers with 29 points for Blue Ridge, which also had R. J. Tate with 17 points and Devin Chowbig with 12.

In their 75-49 win over Tuba City, the Bulldogs led 18-15 after the first quarter, 38-27 at the half and 52-41 after three quarters. James led the Bulldogs with 21 points, Tyrell Young with 18 points, Joseph Gonzalez with 12 and Michael Tafoya with 10. Tuba City was led by Ty Engle with 14 points with Jeremiah Byjoe in double figures with 11 points.

In their 73-54 win over Monument Valley, the Bulldogs led 21-7 after the first quarter, 44-17 at the half and 65-39 after three quarters.

Zach Wagner led the Bulldogs with 21 points. James had 16 points, Dustin Richard had 12 and Elias Stewart had 10.

Tyler Jacobs with 15 points and Hunter Nez with 14 were in double figures for the Mustangs.

In the Lady Bulldogs's 73-34 win over Blue Ridge, the Lady Bulldogs only led 12-10 after the first quarter, but had a commanding 38-21 lead at the half and we up 50-23 going into the final period.

Justine Butterfield led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points. Kylie Begay had 13 points and Onajae Betoney had 10 points. The Blue Jays did not report individual scores.

In their 55-43 loss to Tuba City, the Lady Bulldogs trailed the Lady Warriors 11-10 after the first quarter and 19-17 at the half. Winslow took a 28-23 lead by the end of the third quarter but the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Bulldogs 32-15 in the final period to win the game.

Kylie Begay was Winslow’s only player in double figures with 18 points.

In their 63-44 loss to Monument Valley, the Lady Bulldogs trailed after the first quarter 7-5, 24-18 at the half and 52-26 after three quarters. Justine Butterfield was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 20 points.

The results left the Lady Bulldog's record at 15-4 for the season.