Around the Rez: week of Jan. 23

Parent conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

Parent Conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics cover traditional and modern child rearing, positive parenting and the importance of home and educational values. More information is available by calling (928) 672-2335.

Set in stone but not in meaning presentation Feb. 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society presents ‘Set in Stone but not in meaning: Southwestern Indian Rock Art, with archaeologist Allen Dart. The talk will take place Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd.

Ancient Indian pictographs (rock paintings) and petroglyphs (symbols carved or pecked on rocks) are claimed by some to be forms of writing for which meanings are known. However, are such claims supported by archaeology or by Native Americans themselves? Dart will discuss how even the same rock art symbol may be interpreted differently from popular, scientific and modern Native American perspectives.

The presentation is made possible through a grant from Arizona Humanities.

Star party Jan. 26 at Homolovi Observatory

Special Programs, free admission and Star Party Jan. 26 at Homolovi State Park in the new Winslow Homolovi Observatory (WHO) 6 p.m.

Oh Shi Heart Bazaar and Winter stories even Feb. 7 in Navajo Mountain, Utah

The Naatsis’aan Community School in Navajo Mountain, Utah will be hosting a Oh Shi Heart Bazaar and Winter Stories event Feb. 7 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Open to the general public. All arts and craft vendors are welcome. More information is available by calling (928) 672-2335.

Combat shooting competition in Winslow March 8

The Winslow Police Department is hosting its first annual Combat Shooting Competition March 8 in conjunction with its sponsor, the Stephanie Lynne Calams Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The competition is a two-stage combat shooting competition — semi-automatic pistol and pump shotgun (no race guns allowed). Participants are required to bring their own ammunition.

The competition takes place March 8 froim 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winslow Police Department Range, 8664 North Park Dr. (approximately mile marker 9 on North Park Drive) in Winslow.

Entry fee is $65. More information about registering and paying is available at https://www.stephaniescholarship.org/winslow-combat-competition.html.

A three-foot trophy will be presented to the top shooter. A local ‘Home Town Hero’ will receive a special award during the event. A silent auction will be held with many auction items available: 300 Black Out AR-15 pistol, 300 Black Out AR-15 Rifle, spirits basket and many additional items. BBQ hamburgers and hotdogs will be available along with drinks.

More information is available by contacting Winslow Police admin. assistant Jessica Head at (928) 289-1447 or jhead@winslowaz.gov.

Parenting Class at Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

The parent conference at Navajo Mountain, Utah will take place at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics will cover traditional and modern child rearing, postive parenting and the importance of home and educational values.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome. More information is available by calling 928-672-2335.

Red Feather reminds you to check chimneys and stoves

It’s getting cold out there. Before you light up your stove for heat there are a few things that will help you to have a healthy, happy home. Check your chimney to make sure it is clear of any blockages so dangerous particles will go up and out instead of getting trapped in your house and your lungs. Move all items away from your stove to prevent fires, and have a fire safety plan. We recommend you call a professional to check your home heat. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119: Be happy, be healthy and breath!

New weather service station in Tuba City

The National Weather Service has installed an automated weather station in Tuba City to fill in a weather gap between Flagstaff and Page. The new station will update every 5 minutes and data can be viewed online at: https://aprs.fi/weather/WX7FGZ-7.

The installation of the new weather station in Tuba City will help the National Weather Service keep our communities safe.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.