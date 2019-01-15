Photo highlights: Winslow’s Doc Wright wrestling tournament Jan. 9

Winslow held its annual Doc Wright Wrestling tournament Jan. 9. Six schools participated: Winslow, St Johns, Ganado, Chinle, Rock Point and Page. Bulldog wrestlers include: Ashleigh Hatch, Brennan Sawyer, Chris Curnutte, Courtney Hatch, Cylis Gonzalez, Donae Kee, Gage Thomas, Heather Hatch, Izaiah Cordova, Kailar Charley, Kyle Lavine, Landon Shorty, Mateo Vargas, Max Foy, Max Lugo, Nevada Smith, Patrick Romero, Riley Davila, Ri Caldera, Rory Lassiter and Zach Bortz.