More than $2.5 mil in scholarships now available

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications, making scholarship funding opportunities available to students across Arizona for the 2019-20 school year.

As Arizona’s largest private provider of scholarship funding, ACF provides access to more than 100 scholarship awards with a single online application. Completing one general application matches applicants with scholarship opportunities within the system for which they may be eligible.

High school seniors, current college students, or graduate students attending accredited schools anywhere in the United States may apply. Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as vocational and technical schools. Application deadlines for scholarships vary, ranging from early spring to the end of May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities for scholarship awards.

The awards available serve a diversity of students. Some scholarships are given based on merit or financial need, while others are awarded to students in a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics. Visit www.azfoundation.org/scholarships to access over $2.5 million in scholarship awards and to find out more about scholarships available through ACF.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 20 community foundations in the nation with more than $961 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $719 million in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at www.azfoundation.org.

Information provided by Arizona Community Foundation