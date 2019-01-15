Letter to the editor: Entries sought for Northand Pioneer College’s 33rd annual Juried High School Art Exhibit

To the editor:

All high-school-aged students from Navajo and Apache counties, including homeschoolers, are eligible to submit original 2 and 3 dimensional art or graphic designs for the 33rd Annual Juried High School Exhibit, sponsored by Northland Pioneer College.

Entries must be delivered to the NPC Show Low campus office before 3 p.m. Feb. 8, for final judging by NPC faculty members. Entry forms are available online at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery.

High school seniors are eligible for the best of show prizes of NPC art tuition scholarships. Ribbons will be awarded for winning entries in either 2 dimensional — painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, computer illustration and graphic design — or 3 dimensional — sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, wood, metal art or any other 3-D material.

Entries are not limited to just class assignments and students do not have to be enrolled in art or photography classes to submit work.

The high school student artwork will be featured in the Show Low campus’ Aspen Center Talon Gallery, March 4 through April 5.

Awards will be presented during a reception March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Talon Gallery will be closed March 11-15 for NPC’s Spring Break. The Show Low campus is located at 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, however, the Aspen Center is located closest to entrances and parking from West Whipple.

More information is available by contact ingArt Faculty and Gallery Director Magda Gluszek, toll-free at (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176 or by email at magda.gluszek@npc.edu.

