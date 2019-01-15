Holbrook roadrunners off to a solid start in 2019

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Holbrook Roadrunners post sectional wins, the Roadrunners defeated the Payson Longhorns, 58 to 38 and Lady Roadrunners handed the Lady Longhorns of Payson their first loss in sectional play 59 to 35.

The second half of season is in full swing, as the 3A high school basketball teams began sectional play that ultimately lead to the state tournament championships in Glendale, Arizona.

Holbrook 58, Payson 38

The Longhorns of Payson took control of the opening quarter with a 14 to 10 run, only to have the host Roadrunners win the second quarter and led at the half 30 to 19.

Kobi Koerperich, who scored 10 points in the second period, nailed four three point baskets in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, 54 to 24.

Payson Longhorns played catch up in final quarter outscoring the host 13 to 4, but came up short on the official scoreboard, 58 to 38 in the Holbrook’ s favor.

Koerperich scored a game 22 points including five three point baskets to lead the Holbrook Roadrunners, followed by Tynan Thomas with 10 points.

Tanner Mansoor had a team high 12 points for the visiting Longhorns of Payson.

Holbrook 59, Payson 35

The Holbrook Lady Roadrunners, senior Megan Cummings and Matehya Aberle combined for 16 points, as the Roadrunners breezed out to a 21 to 8 opening quarter.

The host Lady Roadrunners kept pace, scoring 16 points in the second quarter while holding the Lady Longhorns to 11 points, the host mounted a lead they would not submit to. Holbrook led at the intermission break, 37-19.

Holbrook stormed out of the locker room offensively, in the third frame, with a 22 to 6 points quarter, continued to lead, 59 to 25.

The final quarter belong to the visitors (Longhorns) as they outpointed the host (Roadrunners), 10 to 0, that led to a 59 to 35 final score.

Junior Matehya Aberle captured the game high scoring honors with 18 points, senior Megan Cummings added 11 points to aid the win for the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners.

Senior Raegen Ashboy had a team high 16 points for Lady Longhorns of Payson.