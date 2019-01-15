Grant application workshops available to non-profits

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —In preparation for their annual competitive grants processes, the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) of Flagstaff invites representatives of Tuba City, Page and Williams area nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and tribal entities to attend one of three upcoming grant application workshops.

The workshops will take place in Page, Williams and Flagstaff.

Topics to be discussed at the workshops include an overview of the ACF online grants portal, eligibility requirements, elements of an effective application and the Northern Arizona Community Healthcare Grant.

Attendance is highly encouraged for any organization wishing to apply for grants. Each workshop will present the same information.

Page/Lake Powell

Feb. 7, noon to 2 p.m.

Coconino Community College, Page Campus

475 S. Lake Powell Blvd., Room A-1, Page

Flagstaff

Feb. 27, noon to 2 p.m.

Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff

150 W. Dale, Suite 3, Flagstaff

Those interested may register at NAZGrants0227.eventbrite.com or by contacting Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or (928) 526-1956. The workshops are free and open to all nonprofit representatives.

Funding proposals should address one or more of the following areas: arts, culture and music, education, community healthcare, social services, health and human services and youth. The 2019 competitive grants process will begin March 4, with final applications due no later than 4 p.m. March 29. More information about the grants is available at www.azfoundation.org/grants.