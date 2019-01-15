Colombian family among 6 dead on U.S. 89 near Cameron

CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — Four Colombian tourists were among six people who died in a head-on collision on a northern Arizona highway.
The Department of Public Safety says the tourists were on U.S. 89 near the small community of Cameron Jan. 5 when a Kia car crossed over the median and hit the car the Colombians were in.
Agency spokesman Bart Graves says the Kia had been reported traveling at a recklessly high speed.
The tourists were identified Wednesday as 22-year-old sisters Juliana Pena Delgado and Manuela Pena Delgado and their parents, 60-year-old Carlos Mario Pena Jaramillo and 58-year-old Soriada Delgado Sierra. Graves did not know their hometowns.
The Kia’s driver, 18-year-old Javas Cody, and his passenger, 39-year-old Aaron Chee, also died. Both were from Kayenta on the Navajo Nation.
