Nez, Navajo Nation Council to take oath of office Jan. 15

WINDOW ROCK – Jonathan Nez, president-elect of the Navajo Nation and members of the incoming 24th Navajo Nation Council will take their oath of office during the Navajo Nation inauguration ceremony Jan. 15.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Doors will open to the public at 7 a.m. The Navajo Nation TV & Film office will live-stream the entire event through the Council’s designated Ustream channel.



Nez and Vice President-elect Myron Lizer will also take their oath of office, along with the Navajo Nation Board of Election Supervisors, Navajo Nation Board of Education and Kayenta Township Commissioners.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation Council, I am honored to invite all Diné Citizens and guests to the inauguration to welcome members of the incoming Council,” said Speaker LoRenzo Bates.

Radio host L.A. Williams and former Council member Leonard Chee will partner to serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies and Master of Ceremonies, respectively. The Tohatchi Veterans Organization, Tohatchi High School JROTC and Pinon High School JROTC will post the colors at the start of the ceremony. Tehya Yazzie of Shonto, Arizona will sing the National Anthem, and students from Tsehootsooi Diné Bi’ołta’ will say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty will provide the invocation and Council Delegate Tom Chee will provide the welcome address.

Prior to the Inaugural Address from President-elect Nez and Vice President-elect Lizer, Pastors Leroy Thinn and Robert Tso, and Traditional Medicine Man Ericke Lewis Willie will bless the new leaders following the oath of office to be administered by Chief Justice JoAnne B. Jayne and Associate Justice Eleanor Shirley. Incoming First Lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer will also address the public during the ceremony.

The public is also invited to an inaugural reception at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center beginning at 6 p.m. on inauguration day.

Information provided by the Office of the Speaker