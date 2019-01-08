Winslow Lady Bulldogs win tournament in Chandler

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs won the Chandler Prep Tournament with a 47-37 victory over the Alchesay Lady Falcons in the Championship Game Dec. 29.

In earlier games the Lady Bulldogs had defeated the Mogollon Lady Mustangs 64-57 Dec. 27 and both the Sunrise Mountain Lady Mustangs 62-54 and the Valley Christian Lady Trojans 58-35 Dec. 28. The Lady Bulldogs ended the 2018 portion of their season with a 14-2 record.

In the championship game, the Lady Bulldogs led 13-9 after the first quarter, 20-18 at the half and 33-26 after three periods. They continued to pull away for the 10-point win and the championship.

In their 64-57 win over Mogollon Dec. 27, the Lady Mustangs led Winslow 18-14 after the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied and led 32-27 at the half and were up 51-33 after three quarters. Jilliana Maner of Mogollon was the game high scorer with 18 points and their only player in double figures. Winslow had Kristin Wagner and Sierra Singer had 10 points each and Kelli Mitchell had nine points.

In their 62-54 win over Sunrise Mountain Dec. 28, the Lady Bulldogs trailed the Lady Mustangs 15-12 after the first quarter, 28-26 at the half and 43-40 after three periods but came back and outscored the Sunrise Mountain girls 22-11 in the final eight minutes to come away with the victory.

In their 58-35 win over the Valley Christian Lady Trojans Dec. 28, the Lady Bulldogs started strong and led 12-7 after the first quarter and a comfortable 31-17 at the half and 46-29 after three quarters.

The Lady Bulldogs will play their first game in 2019 at Show Low against the Lady Cougars.