WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Daryl Noon will be sworn in as the new Navajo Police Department Deputy Chief during a pinning ceremony to be held at the Navajo Nation Museum Jan. 8.

Noon has been a law enforcement officer with the Farmington Police Department for 23 years and recently made a career change to serve the Navajo Nation.

Noon is Hon1gh1ahnii born for Bilag1ana. He was born in Fort Defiance and raised in Shiprock, New Mexico. He graduated from Shiprock High School and began his law enforcement career as a booking officer and not long after, a police officer with the Farmington Police Department.

Throughout his career with Farmington Police Department, Noon elevated through the ranks first as a sergeant in 2004, a lieutenant in 2009, a captain in 2016 and eventually the Deputy Chief of Farmington Police Department in 2017.

His field experience includes patrol, SWAT operator, traffic officer, field training officer, training and recruiting, internal affairs and investigation. As deputy chief, he will be task to oversee the district Navajo Police Departments and command staff.

Having been raised on the Navajo Nation and reaching milestones in his career with the Farmington Police Department, he is excited to return home to serve the Navajo people.

“I’m looking forward to serving the Navajo Nation in this capacity,” Noon said during a visit to the NPD headquarters. “I’m ready to take on the challenges and do my part in making a positive impact for the department.”

Noon is expected to begin his post soon after his oath of office.

The ceremony will be open to the public for those interested in attending the ceremony.



Information provided by the Navajo Nation Police Department