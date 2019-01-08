Chinle nursing home renamed Dr. Guy Norman Sr. Care Home

CHINLE, Ariz. — On Dec. 27, Council Delegate Nelson S. BeGaye attended a dedication ceremony for the new Chinle nursing home facility, also known as the Dr. Guy Gorman, Sr. Care Home, in Chinle, Arizona.

The new facility is located east of the Chinle Comprehensive Care Center.

The late Dr. Guy Gorman, Sr. served as a member of the Navajo Nation Council, a community leader and advocate, and voluntarily gave his family’s grazing permit to construct the original Chinle Comprehensive Care Center and Chinle Nursing Home.

On Feb. 16, the Navajo Nation Council approved resolution CF-15-18, which provided $4.2 million in supplemental funding from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund Balance to assist with the construction of the Chinle Nursing Home facility.

BeGaye (Lukachukai, Rock Point, Round Rock, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsé Ch’ izhi) commended his colleagues of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council for approving a bill to provide the new nursing home to help Navajo elders, particularly those who do not want to reside in nursing homes off the Navajo Nation.

“Today is a memorable day, because we get to celebrate a nursing home facility that is built on our sacred homelands. Our Navajo elders do not have to travel and stay at off-reservation nursing homes to receive care services,” BeGaye said.

The new $25 million nursing facility consists of 80 beds, physical therapy and recreational areas, administrative offices, visitation rooms, fully equipped bathrooms, courtyard and a cafeteria. The facility will also house a Starbucks within the lobby area.

Navajoland Nursing Home, Inc. board president Quincy Natay and Chinle Nursing Home administrator Wayne Claw commended the 23rd Navajo Nation Council and Navajo Housing Authority for their support to fund the nursing home facility.

“Many of our Navajo elders stay in nursing homes in border towns. Many of our elders want and need to stay within their homelands to feel the comfort of their families and natural environment,” Natay said.

Also in attendance was Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale, Navajoland Nursing Home, Inc. board of directors, Arviso Construction, and Chinle Chapter officials.



The Dr. Guy Gorman, Sr. Care Home”will open in January 2019.



Information provided by the Office of the Speaker