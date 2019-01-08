Around the Rez: week of Jan. 9

Archaelogical Society will show ‘Native America’ Jan. 9 in Winslow

On Jan. 9, the Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society will show the first episode of “Native America,” a new PBS series made in collaboration with a number of Native American tribes. The first episode features much on Chaco and the tribes of the Southwest. There will be popcorn. Feel free to bring other snacks to share as well. All regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. You can also join us for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab).

MLK community breakfast and round table discussion in Winslow Jan. 21

On Jan. 21, Winslow will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a community breakfast and round table discussion from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winslow Community Center, Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd St. The event is hosted by the Winslow NAACP. Breakfast and beverages will be served, veryone is welcome, bring food to share. More information is available by calling (208) 669-0189.

Blood drive in Flagstaff, Tuba City and Grand Canyon

Fratelli Pizza is making spirits even brighter this holiday season with a voucher for a free pizza slice and a soft drink for all Flagstaff, Grand Canyon and Tuba City blood donors through Dec. 31. To make a blood donation appointment, call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com and enter your city or zip code.

Parenting Class at Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

The parent conference at Navajo Mountain, Utah will take place at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics will cover traditional and modern child rearing, postive parenting and the importance of home and educational values.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome. More information is available by calling 928-672-2335.

Red Feather reminds you to check your smoke alarms and CO2 detectors

There is a chill in the air. When you go to unpack your winter sweaters, remember to change the batteries on your smoke alarms and C02 detectors and make sure they work. Have a fire safety plan for your home, and remind your elders and friends to do the same. Save lives with fire safety. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home at (928) 440-5119 Be happy, be healthy and breath!

New weather service station in Tuba City

The National Weather Service has installed an automated weather station in Tuba City to fill in a weather gap between Flagstaff and Page. The new station will update every 5 minutes and data can be viewed online at: https://aprs.fi/weather/WX7FGZ-7.

The installation of the new weather station in Tuba City will help the National Weather Service keep our communities safe.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

