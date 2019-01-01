Winslow City Manager Steve Pauken retires

Winslow City Manager Steve Pauken retired from his position Dec. 20. The event was marked by a gathering at the Winslow Visitor Center. Guests wished Pauken and his wife, Peggy, best wishes and thanked him for everything he accomplished as manager.
Winslow City Manager Steve Pauken retired from his position Dec. 20. The event was marked by a gathering at the Winslow Visitor Center. Guests wished Pauken and his wife, Peggy, best wishes and thanked him for everything he accomplished as manager.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.