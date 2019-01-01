Winslow Bulldogs boys and girls basketball schedules resume in Show Low in 2019

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball teams were successful in 2018 and expect to be playoff teams. The boys and girls teams will start the 2019 position of their schedules Jan. 8 at Show Low against Show Low. Winslow will host games Jan. 11 against Holbrook and Blue Ridge Jan. 15.

The Bulldogs will play in Tuba City Jan. 17, while the Lady Bulldogs will play the Tuba City Lady Warriors in Winslow.

Both teams will entertain Payson Jan. 18 and play Monument Valley Jan. 19 in Kayenta.

A trip to Snowflake Jan. 22 will be followed by a home game against Show Low Jan. 25. The January portion of the schedule will end at Holbrook Jan. 29.

The first two games in February are on the road at Pinetop against Blue Ridge Feb. 1 and Payson on Feb. 5. The Bulldogs will host Snowflake Feb. 8.