Lady Bulldogs tentative 2019 softball schedule

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow High School Softball Coach Kelli Fifelski has announced a tentative schedule for the Lady Bulldogs’ 2019 season.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs softball team began play Feb. 22 when they met the River Valley Lady Dust Devils in Mohave Valley.

They played the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs Feb. 25. Their next game will be at Winslow against the Red Rock Lady Scorpions Feb. 28.

On March 5, the Lady Bulldogs will play the Chinle Lady Wildcats in the Tournament of Champions at Mohave High School, which will likely be followed by other tournament games March 8-9.

Winslow will host the Page Lady Sand Devils March 12, the Window Rock Lady Scouts March 14 and the Show Low Lady Cougars March 19. The Lady Bulldogs will go to Tuba City March 20 and Holbrook March 26 before returning home to host the Camp Verde Cowgirls March 28.

The Lady Bulldogs will play the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets at Lakeside March 29 before returning to Winslow to host the Payson Lady Longhorns April 2 and the Snowflake Lady Lobos April 5. They will go to Show Low April 9 to meet the Lady Cougars.

Winslow will host the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners April 12 and the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets April 16 before going to Payson to meet the Lady Longhorns April 19 and to Snowflake April 22 to meet the Lady Lobos.

The state tournament will follow the regular season and the Lady Bulldogs figure to be a serious contender.