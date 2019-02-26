Around the Rez; week of Feb. 27

Holbrook High School state mandated testing information

Holrook High School is communicating the following state mandated testing information for parent-guardian awareness and planning purposes: AzMERIT writing for students enrolled in English 9, 10, or 11 courses will be administered April 2.

AIMS science for freshman and sophomore students enrolled in general biology will occur April9.

AzMERIT reading for students enrolled in English 9, 10, or 11 courses will take place April 16 (part 1) and April 17 (part 2).

AzMERIT math for students enrolled in algebra, geometry, or Algebra II or topics will be given April 23.



All assessments will be issued in the morning from 8 a.m. — noon; however, students may take as much time as they need to complete.



Lance Phaturos, HHS principal, said a large part of the school’s letter grade hinges on students’ performance on the aforementioned assessments and we are also required to test at least 95 percent of the students enrolled in those respective courses.

“As a result, we respectfully request that our parents and guardians ensure that students who are slated to test are present in school on the above dates and we also ask that they encourage their students to take their time and do their best,” Phaturos said.

More information or if you have questions is available by calling Mr. Phaturos at Holbrook High School (928) 524-2815.

Hardrock and Kayenta town halls rescheduled

The town halls scheduled at Hardrock Chapter House Feb. 23 and Kayenta Chapter House on Feb. 24 regarding the potential NGS-NTEC acquisition are postponed. The town halls are tentatively rescheduled for March 8 – March 10.

A new announcement will be made to confirm dates, times and locations.

Presently, the Hardrock and Kayenta Chapter Houses are being used to serve their local communities in response to the storm and both chapters will need the facilities for the foreseeable future.

Flagstaff Justice Court and Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City April 18

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District April 18 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register.

Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

The deadline to register is April 17 by 4 p.m. (DST) More information and to register is available by calling ( 928) 283-4518.

Fruitland Gospel Trio comes to Leupp March 3

Fruitland Gospel Trio comes to Leupp First Presbyterian Church during the 10 am. prayer service March 3. The church is between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2 and the pastor is Calvin Kelly.

The trio is from Fruitland, New Mexico near Farmington. They sing in English and Navajo. They have sung the Christmas songs, “The Little Drummer Boy” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and others translated in Navajo.

More information is available by calling (928) 587-1413 or by emailing asmallcanyon@fusd1.org.

Birdsprings revival March 7-9

Leupp Jesus for Birdsprings revival is March 7-9 at the Champter Dome on Route 15. Special speaker is Pastor Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico.

Thursday and Friday services are at 6 p.m. On Saturday, lunch is at 2 p.m. with evening service at 5 p.m. All are invited for prayer needs, salvation, healing and deliverance from addictions.

The theme is Col. 2:7 and more information is available by calling (928) 613-4818.

Southwest Navajo Nation revival

Leupp Nazarene Church set March 14-17 for its revival with main speaker Gilbert Maria of Ramah, New Mexico. Services start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The schedule has a 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. service with a dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. with main service at 10 a.m.

The church is west of Leupp on Navajo Route 15 and Pastor Darrell Begay may be called at (928) 853-5321.

Community forum about domestic violence in Winslow March 18

The Winslow Police Department and the Citizens Liaison Committee forum night panel discussion will take place March 18 at 6 p.m., at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce located at 523 W. Second Street.

All are welcome to attend.

Expert panelists will be on site to inform the community regarding domestic violence and participate in a question and answer session.

Panelists include:

Theresa Warren, executive director of Alice’s Place; Tiffany Brooks, program manager of Alice’s Place; Gina McCauley, case manager of Alice’s Place; Daniel Brown, chief of Winslow Police Department; Roxanne Padilla, victim services director and victim compensation coordinator of Navajo County Victims Services; Beth Carlson, behavioral health therapist of ChangePoint Integrated Health and Stephanie Loyer, case manager of Arizona Child and Adolescent Initiative.

This informative discussion is free and open to the public.

More information is available by contacting Jessica Head, administrative assistant at (928) 289-1447.



The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com

Combat shooting competition in Winslow March 8

The Winslow Police Department is hosting its first annual Combat Shooting Competition March 8 in conjunction with its sponsor, the Stephanie Lynne Calams Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The competition is a two-stage combat shooting competition — semi-automatic pistol and pump shotgun (no race guns allowed). Participants are required to bring their own ammunition.

The competition takes place March 8 froim 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winslow Police Department Range, 8664 North Park Dr. (approximately mile marker 9 on North Park Drive) in Winslow.

Entry fee is $65. More information about registering and paying is available at https://www.stephaniescholarship.org/winslow-combat-competition.html.

A three-foot trophy will be presented to the top shooter. A local ‘Home Town Hero’ will receive a special award during the event. A silent auction will be held with many auction items available: 300 Black Out AR-15 pistol, 300 Black Out AR-15 Rifle, spirits basket and many additional items. BBQ hamburgers and hotdogs will be available along with drinks.

More information is available by contacting Winslow Police admin. assistant Jessica Head at (928) 289-1447 or jhead@winslowaz.gov.

Red Feather reminds you to check your heat source and install a CO2 detector

Clean Indoor Air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal burning stoves. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy and breath!

New weather service station in Tuba City

The National Weather Service has installed an automated weather station in Tuba City to fill in a weather gap between Flagstaff and Page. The new station will update every 5 minutes and data can be viewed online at: https://aprs.fi/weather/WX7FGZ-7.

The installation of the new weather station in Tuba City will help the National Weather Service keep our communities safe.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

