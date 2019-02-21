Winter Storm closes Navajo-Hopi Observer office

The Navajo-Hopi Observer office is currently closed because of extreme weather conditions and will potentially remain closed until Monday, Feb. 25.
The website and Facebook page for the Navajo-Hopi Observer will be updated as possible with school closures, weather conditions and updates from Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribal updates.
