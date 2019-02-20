Update: Schools announce closures as storm bears down on northern Arizona

The winter storm that is hitting northern Arizona has caused some schools to announce they will be closed or delayed.

Below is a list of schools that have announced closures as of 7 a.m. Feb. 21.

Holbrook Unified School District announced all schools will close Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22 because of the storm.

Tuba City Unified School District is closed Thursday, Feb. 21 and will announce about Friday in the afternoon Thursday.

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School is closed Thursday, Feb. 21.

Flagstaff Unified School District will close all schools Thursday, Feb. 21. They will determine whether schools will remain closed for Friday on Thursday afternoon.

Northern Arizona University closed campus classes for Feb. 21.

Coconino Community College is closed Thursday, Feb. 21.

Winslow Unified School District will have a snow day on Friday, Feb. 22.

All Page Unified School District schools will be closed Feb. 21 and 22.

Kayenta schools will be closed Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Shonto will be closed Thursday, Feb. 21.