Winslow Community Gardeners gather information

Members of the Winslow Community Garden gathered at the Hubble Visitor Center for some professional information on their gardens and the best methods for raised growing boxes. Navajo County Cooperative Extension Director Steve Gouker (above) speaks to those present.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.