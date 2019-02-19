Reward for info in 2014 killing raised to $10K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is raising its reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a 2014 killing on the Navajo Nation.

The reward for information in the bludgeoning death of 75-year-old Wilson Joe Chiquito of Counselor, New Mexico, was raised from $1,000 on the fifth anniversary of his death.

According to the FBI, Chiquito was killed sometime between the evening hours of Valentine’s Day 2014 and noon the following day at his home in Counselor, which is 95 miles north of Albuquerque.