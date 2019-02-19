Letter to the editor: The power is in the Diné language

The spirit of white shell language-yoolgai saad, turquoise shell language-dootl’izh saad, abalone shell language-diichili saad and black jet she1l language-baashzhinii saad; we speak the spirit of white shell language to feel, think and discipline our mind intelligently.

It is in the east direction, dressed with the beauty of the electromagnetic particles of white shell dawn, the belief that radiant energy (as photon light) is composed of small separate particles of energy according to traditional Diné belief.

We speak the spirit of turquoise language to gain and learn modern education to acquire traditional values and wisdoms. It helps us to inherit courage and strength to have bright mind and it teaches us to respect everything that exists in nature, on Earth and in the universe.

The spirit of turquoise language is in the south direction, dresses with the beauty of electromagnetic waves, blue twilight with daytime and sunshine for our electromagnetic path.

We speak the spirit of abalone shell language to develop our minds and bodies from childbirth to old age. It helps us to learn to prepare for ourselves, because in Diné traditional way of thinking, there is positively something good for us in our future. It is up to us to reach out to receive it. The spirit of abalone shell language is our social development.

The spirit of abalone shell language is in the west direction, dressed with the beauty of electromagnetic energy, yellow evening twilight and unity of life; ancient ancestors’ belief.

We speak the spirit of black jet shell language to sense danger and to be aware of evil things. It teaches us to protect our physical, mental, spiritual and intellectual being from harm and from our enemies. This language is the power of electromagnetic rainbow, which is protection from the sun according to ancient Dine’ belief; to go out in direct sunshine for bone strength.

The spirit of black jet shell language is in the north direction, dressed with the spectral spirit of folding darkness and the power of electromagnetic rainbow, which is our powerful protection.

We speak sa’ah naaghei ashkii saad and bik’eh hozhoon at’eed saad; it is our identity as Diné.

You are a man, sa’ah naaghei ashkii is your body and soul; sa’ah naaghei ashkii is your body, flesh, blood and soul. Sa’ah naghai bik’e hozhon relates to inner earth and inner universe; ordered essence of life.

You are a woman, bik’eh hozhoon at’ eed saad is your mind and spirit; bik’eh hozhoon at’ eed saad is your mind, spirit, voice and feelings, according to ancient Diné belief.

The power of the four basic Diné languages, the spirit of sacred teaching eagle feather, the four directions of the world and the spirit of the four parts of the day created by the Holy Spirit.

Through these four basic-Diné language, an image of the sacred talking eagle feather _exists in our Diné language as we speak; our parents advise us not to speak negative language.

The sacred talking eagle feather is the power of our Diné’ language and our voice. It carries our voice into all the four directions and to sacred places and to the Holy People, according to ancient Diné.

Edward Little

Tuba City, Arizona