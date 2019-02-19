Indian Wells Girl Scout Troop 7314 celebrates “Project Bike Love”

INDIAN WELLS, Ariz. — Girl Scout Troop 7314 consists of 40 young Navajo girls who strive to build courage, confidence, and character within themselves and collectively.

On Feb. 15, Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez was invited by the troop to celebrate its “Project Bike Love” beneficiary ceremony at Indian Wells Elementary School, located around 75 miles west of Window Rock.

Herbert-Nez expressed her appreciation to Project Bike Love, a nonprofit organization, which donated 20 bikes and bike gear, including jerseys, helmets and shoes to the young ladies of Troop 7314.

“I am honored to celebrate this day with these young ladies, who deserve the recognition for their hard work and dedication. Today, they received fully equipped mountain bikes from Project Bike Love and I encourage the young ladies to use those bikes to their full potential. The bikes will give each of you life-long health benefits,” Herbert-Nez said.

Project Bike Love, a nonprofit organization, is committed to empowering women and girls around the world through the gift of a bike and supporting them in their efforts to transform their families and communities in a positive way.

Herbert-Nez also encouraged the troop members to continue practicing their leadership skills at school, home and within the community.



“Volunteerism is a good start to practice your leadership skills and abilities. It is a way to show your compassion to help your family, friends and community members. Volunteering also builds your confidence and character, which will help you achieve your dreams and possibly change the Navajo Nation or the world,” she said.

Following the event, the first lady thanked Troop 7314 leader Claudia Jackson and parent volunteers for the invitation to celebrate a special day with the troop.

Girl Scouts Troop 7314 will utilize the bicycles for the Girl Scouts Get Outdoors Challenge in March and the Tour de Sih Hasin 300-miles Challenge Bike Ride in July.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President