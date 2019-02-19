Domestic violence prevention show draws a crowd

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — More than 100 people attended the Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness and Fashion Show Feb. 15 in Window Rock.

The purpose of the event was to offer and instill hope, empowerment, healing, and resilience for Diné people who are victims of various types of abuse and domestic violence.

The event was hosted by the Strengthening Family Program under the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services and was attended by Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer.

“As Navajo women, mothers, and spouses we must recognize and understand the challenges that our Navajo families face every day. Many families and relationships within our communities experience severe physical and emotional abuse. Our goal is to put a stop to the violence before it begins,” Herbert-Nez said. “It begins with the healing of our homes. We need to bring our families back to the foundation of prayer, faith, and empowerment.”

Herbert-Nez added that families and communities need to work and communicate collaboratively to promote healthy practices of discipline, nurturant and compassion within their homes.

More information is available at Strengthening Families Program’s website or by calling the crisis line at (505) 368-1157.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President