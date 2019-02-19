Chinle Lady Wildcats, Holbrook Lady Roadrunners advance to state

GANADO, Ariz. — The confidence level was high for the No. 8 seeded Chinle Lady Wildcats as they were able to pull out a win over the No. 9 seeded Safford Lady Bulldogs 76-59, during the 2019 AIA Girls Basketball 3A State championships second round game Feb. 15.

The No. 4 seeded Holbrook Lady Roadrunners earned a second round win over the Fountain Hills Lady Falcons, 64 to 38 Feb. 15.

Chinle vs Safford 76-59

“I think the Chinle Lady Wildcats will do well in the Arizona 3A State tournament,” said Ryan Whitehorse coach of the Page Lady Sand Devils after finishing as runner up for 3A North Regional tournament.

After getting a first round bye in the state tournament, Chinle won their first contest over the Safford Lady Bulldogs advancing to a quarter finals matchup with No.1 seed Sabino Lady Sabercats at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott, Arizona.

That game was scheduled to take place Feb. 18.

“We did really good last night, we got into foul trouble but pulled out a win,” said Chinle Lady Wildcat coach Francine McCurtain. “[We are] pleased with the win, we dominated on the inside, when Safford attack our offense.”

Chinle’s bigs senior Stacey Begay and freshman Alsha Ashley controlled the scoring in the paint in the opening frame with a combine 17 points that led to a 26-11 opening quarter lead.

Chinle’s Begay continued to rule the inside game, scoring 11 points in second quarter as the Lady Wildcats outscored the visiting Lady Bulldogs, 17-12 and led 43-23 at the half.

The Safford Lady Bulldogs scored at will when Chinle’s Begay and Ashley were sidelined with foul troubles.

Safford’s Delon Abalos, Mia Carter and Mikenzi Drage erupted for a total of 22 points to cut into the Lady Wildcats lead but still trailed as the third quarter ended with Chinle in the lead 52-46.

The Lady Wildcats Begay and Ashley returned into the game, during the final quarter.

“I told them not to foul” McCurtain said. “We were able remain in control of the game and finished strong.”

Chinle outscored the visitors 24-13 and won the important game, 76-59.

Begay scored a game high 27 to lead the Chinle Lady Wildcats, Ashley chipped in 21 points and Grayce Claw added 10 points for the winners.

Delon Abalos scored a team high 25 points and Mia Carter followed with 19 points for the Safford Lady Bulldogs.

Holbrook vs Fountain Hills 64-38

After getting a first round bye, in the state tournament, the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners were able to post a win over the Fountain Hills Lady Falcons 64-38, advancing to a quarter finals matchup with No. five seed Tanque Verde Lady Hawks at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, Arizona. That game was scheduled to take place Feb. 18.

The Lady Roadrunners were aided in the first quarter scoring by Megan Cummings and Matehya Aberle with 5 points each and Madison Chappell added 6 points to give Holbrook a 16-10 point lead over the Lady Falcons of Fountain Hills.

The Lady Falcons were able to outscore the Lady Roadrunners 12-9 points, but still trailed at intermission 25-22.

Desirae Bain drained two 3-pointers the third quarter and Cummings added five more points along with four points by Aberle, increased Holbrook’s lead to 46-25 at the end of the third frame.

Aberle scored nine points on four baskets and a free throw and treys by Cummings and Chappell assured a win for the No. four seed Holbrook Lady Roadrunner over the Fountain Hills Falcons 64-38.

Sophomore Aberle led the Holbrook Roadrunner with game high 20 points followed by senior Cummings and junior Chappell with 13 points each.

Mia Renner and Gabbi Coughlin led Fountain Hills Falcon with nine points each.

See next week’s edition of NHO for state championship game highlights.