Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs advance in state championship games

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Ganado Lady Hornets 38-32 in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament.

The game was played at a neutral site in Snowflake. Winslow had won the previous meeting in Winslow 36-34 before Christmas after trailing most of the game.

Ganado sped to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter. Winslow rallied and took its first lead midway through the second period. The game remained very close and Ganado took a one-point 22-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. The teams were tied 25-25 going into the fourth period.

The Lady Bulldogs got their first significant leads on three-point shots by Kylie Begay, put backs by Justine Butterfield and some key free throws, most by Brianna Little.

Begay led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points including four three-point shots. Butterfield was also in double figures with 12 points and Little had seven points with a perfect seven for seven at the charity stripe. Jayla McIntosh led the Lady Hornets with 14 points.





The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to play at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 18 at Prescott Valley against the Window Rock Lady Scouts, 74-47 winners over Yuma Catholic.

Other winners in the Feb. 15 games included the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners 64-38 over Fountain Hills. Holbrook played Tanque Verde at 1 p.m. Tanque Verde beat Monument Valley 40-29.

Tuba City defeated Kingman 71-29 and will play Page, 55-24 winners over Florence. Chinle defeated Safford 76-59 and will play Safford and will play Sabino, who beat Paradise Honors 54-20.

Winslow Bulldogs 83, Coolidge Bears 62

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Coolidge Bears 83-62 in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament in Show Low.

Winslow will meet the winner of the Blue Ridge vs. Pusch Ridge game at 1 p.m. at the Finlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will take a 23-4 record into the semifinals. Coolidge ended its season with a16-14 record.

The Bulldogs started strong and led 22-10 after the first quarter. Winslow still led 40-34 at the half. Winslow came out very strong in the third quarter and stretched their lead to 61-48 entering the final period. The Bulldogs continued in control winning 83-62.

Zach Wagner led the Bulldogs and all scorers with 27 points. There were three more Bulldogs in double figures with Dustin Richard tallying 19 points, Elias Stewart with 15 points and Tyrell Young with 11 points. Nick Harrison led Coolidge with 23 points and Guadalupe Perkins was also in double figures with13 points.