Around the Rez: week of Feb. 20

Southwest Navajo Nation revival

Leupp Nazarene Church set March 14-17 for its revival with main speaker Gilbert Maria of Ramah, New Mexico. Services start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The schedule has a 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. service with a dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. with main service at 10 a.m. The church is west of Leupp on Navajo Route 15 and Pastor Darrell Begay may be called at (928) 853-5321.

The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

APS customer service open house Feb. 21

The APS customer service open house will take place Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tsotsvalki Conference Center at Monenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites, 1 Legacy Lane, Tuba City.

Advance registration is required by calling (602) 250-4543 to schedule an appointment.

In the meantime, more information on the variety of resources APS has for customers is available on aps.com www.aps.com/. APS Energy Support Program provides a monthly 25 percent discount to limited-income customers who qualify.

Winslow NAACP events in February

The Winslow NAACP will celebrate the 3rd annual Black History Month with “A Walk Though Time” Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber/Community Center located at 523 W. Second Street.

The event will feature family fun, cake-walk, games, food, exhibits, turban tying and more. Music by Tommy Dukes, and the Hayes Sisters will perform. Admission is free and everyone is welcome!!



More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980.

February is also Black History month and the Winslow Public Library and the Winslow NAACP will host a free, family story hour at 6 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 6, 13 and 20. Come share and learn about Black History. The library is located at 420 W. Gilmore. More information is available by calling (928) 289-4982. Everyone is welcome.

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com

Combat shooting competition in Winslow March 8

The Winslow Police Department is hosting its first annual Combat Shooting Competition March 8 in conjunction with its sponsor, the Stephanie Lynne Calams Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The competition is a two-stage combat shooting competition — semi-automatic pistol and pump shotgun (no race guns allowed). Participants are required to bring their own ammunition.

The competition takes place March 8 froim 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winslow Police Department Range, 8664 North Park Dr. (approximately mile marker 9 on North Park Drive) in Winslow.

Entry fee is $65. More information about registering and paying is available at https://www.stephaniescholarship.org/winslow-combat-competition.html.

A three-foot trophy will be presented to the top shooter. A local ‘Home Town Hero’ will receive a special award during the event. A silent auction will be held with many auction items available: 300 Black Out AR-15 pistol, 300 Black Out AR-15 Rifle, spirits basket and many additional items. BBQ hamburgers and hotdogs will be available along with drinks.

More information is available by contacting Winslow Police admin. assistant Jessica Head at (928) 289-1447 or jhead@winslowaz.gov.

Red Feather reminds you to check chimneys and stoves

It’s getting cold out there. Before you light up your stove for heat there are a few things that will help you to have a healthy, happy home. Check your chimney to make sure it is clear of any blockages so dangerous particles will go up and out instead of getting trapped in your house and your lungs. Move all items away from your stove to prevent fires, and have a fire safety plan. We recommend you call a professional to check your home heat. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119: Be happy, be healthy and breath!